Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 3,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 1,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Melcor Developments Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

