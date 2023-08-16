Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.1%

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34). 161,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 265,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.80 ($0.34).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.77) price target on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 0.53 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

