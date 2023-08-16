Metahero (HERO) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $21.78 million and $304,926.36 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

