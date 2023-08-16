MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $14.47 or 0.00049723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $64.61 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.70717975 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,643,524.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

