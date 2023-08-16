MetisDAO Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $14.22 or 0.00049774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 14.70717975 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,643,524.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

