MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

MGPI opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGPI

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,334 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $781,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,833,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,074 shares of company stock worth $3,709,710 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,427,000 after acquiring an additional 349,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,001,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.