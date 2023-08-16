Michael Morgan Price Sells 25,160 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Morgan Price sold 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $29,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 467,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,372.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ZeroFox Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZFOX opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $45.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Analysts expect that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZeroFox

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ZFOX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZeroFox

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.