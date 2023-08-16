Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Announces Earnings Results

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Shares of MLSS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 35,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

