Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 30,000 Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $4,154,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $7,851,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,068,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,019,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

