Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 174,314 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 738,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,314 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

