Mizuho Boosts CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $22.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNX. Stephens started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a net margin of 49.95% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $839.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,605.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 717.7% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

