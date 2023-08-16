Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.14

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 106250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Monument Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$44.17 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Monument Mining

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

