Morgan Stanley Lowers Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Price Target to GBX 3,100

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,160 ($40.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.33) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,825 ($35.84) to GBX 2,800 ($35.52) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 3,000 ($38.06) to GBX 2,850 ($36.15) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale downgraded Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Investec raised Severn Trent to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Severn Trent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,966.00.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
