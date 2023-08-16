Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE JBT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $427.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

