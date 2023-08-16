Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 6,748 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.93. 182,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,003. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

