Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $45.83 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 2.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.39. 452,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,600. The stock has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 549.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.01.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $259,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,838,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $3,111,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,260,351.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,838,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,171,018 shares of company stock worth $249,633,898. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

