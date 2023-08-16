Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MWA. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 614,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,011. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.