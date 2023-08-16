Nando Cesarone Sells 22,825 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.74. 2,500,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,338,444. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

