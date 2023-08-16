Navcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.17 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $16,907.94 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00160745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00046197 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012212 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

