Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.38. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 46.18% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NMM opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average of $23.54.

Navios Maritime Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

