NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the quarter. NCR accounts for approximately 4.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NCR worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NCR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR Price Performance

NYSE:NCR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 394,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,932. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCR

About NCR

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.