NEAR Protocol Price Tops $1.20 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00004192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $70.00 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00039468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.27373931 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 273 active market(s) with $48,343,377.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

