Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,078 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,318 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.88 on Wednesday, reaching $297.07. 7,186,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,187,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.15. The firm has a market cap of $764.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.93.

Read Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,653 shares of company stock worth $2,477,899 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.