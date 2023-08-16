Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 37,435 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. King Wealth grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 158,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $100.15. 1,015,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

