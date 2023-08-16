Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,037,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,595,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

