Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,310. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

