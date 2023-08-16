Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.74. 94,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,896. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $165.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

