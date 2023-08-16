Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 4,954 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $43,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,513. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

