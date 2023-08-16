Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NBW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

