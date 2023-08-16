Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,079. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.