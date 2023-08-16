New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,643 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sirius XM worth $13,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $31,127,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 9,408.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,492 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Sirius XM by 476.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,099,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,926 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,599,953. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

