New South Capital Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,685 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. 1,096,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.