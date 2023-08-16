New South Capital Management Inc. Has $64.46 Million Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New South Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,981 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up approximately 2.9% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of EnerSys worth $64,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.37. 207,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $56.72 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

