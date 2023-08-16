New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,832 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FedEx worth $45,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.37. 603,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.92. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

