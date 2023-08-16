New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,101 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,101 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $17,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

VAC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 100,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,298. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

