New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 35,495 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,495 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 121,222 shares of company stock worth $12,066,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

FirstCash stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.22. 39,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average of $97.38. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.45 and a 12-month high of $105.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

