News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,403,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. News has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in News by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in News by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in News by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

