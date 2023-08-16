NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.08

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.88. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NESF stock opened at GBX 92.17 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.67. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34. The firm has a market cap of £544.01 million, a PE ratio of 418.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 91.60 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.56).

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Kevin Lyon bought 25,000 shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($32,348.09). Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

