Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

NIC traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $77.35. 37,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $85.82.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NIC. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $203,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Bruce Atwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

