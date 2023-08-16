Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $208.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.59. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.40.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

