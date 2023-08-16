Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 15,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

