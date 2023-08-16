Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.22

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.22 and traded as high as $10.52. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 432 shares changing hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $29,986,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $6,892,000. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 693,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

