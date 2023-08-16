Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Celanese by 1.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. 265,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.