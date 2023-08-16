Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.26

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 22312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Novozymes A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $616.21 million during the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.