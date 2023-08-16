NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in July

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 15th total of 742,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com cut NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get NOW alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NOW

Institutional Trading of NOW

NOW Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 155.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,631 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 278.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 100,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 40.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNOW traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,148. NOW has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.62.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NOW had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NOW will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

(Get Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.