NuCypher (NU) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95.46 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $95.46 million and $3,039.65 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,380,688,920 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher (NU) tokens are used on the NuCypher network to incentivize network participants for providing key management services and accessing delegation/revocation operations. NuCypher is a decentralized encryption, access control, and key management system for public blockchains, offering end-to-end encrypted data sharing and decentralized storage solutions. NuCypher uses proxy re-encryption (PRE) technology to securely share private data between multiple participants in public consensus networks. NU tokens are also used for staking to run a NuCypher worker node, participating in the NuCypher DAO, and validating DAO proposals. The NuCypher network is protected against malicious staking and automatically slashes suspected users’ rewards.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

