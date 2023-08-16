NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $800.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 83.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.68.

NVIDIA stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,202,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,153,797. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 226.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $3,388,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $49,578,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 52.4% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 192,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,450,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

