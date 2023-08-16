Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $570.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OCDGF

Ocado Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Ocado Group Company Profile

Shares of OCDGF opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

(Get Free Report

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.