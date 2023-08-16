Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OFED opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. It offers deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

