OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Down 24.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 24.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 364,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).
OKYO Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.24 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OKYO Pharma
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.